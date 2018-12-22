China's two inland expedition teams encounter blizzard in Antarctica

Two inland expedition teams of Chinese researchers on China's 35th Antarctic expedition encounter a blizzard on their way to China's Kunlun and Taishan stations in Antarctica, Dec. 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Members of two inland expedition teams maintain the equipment after a blizzard in Antarctica, Dec. 21, 2018. Two teams of Chinese researchers on China's 35th Antarctic expedition encountered a blizzard on their way to China's Kunlun and Taishan stations on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

