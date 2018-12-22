China's export container transport index up in November

China's container transport for export purposes gained momentum in November as the market was bolstered by peak season, according to data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.



The average China Export Containerized Freight Index stood at 853.76 points in November, up 2.3 percent from a month earlier, the exchange said in a statement.



Since the beginning of this year, the index has averaged 815.09, lower than last year's average of 820.47.



In November, the sub-indices for the African, US, Australian and New Zealand routes saw strong gains, the data showed.



The China Export Containerized Freight Index was first released by the Shanghai Shipping Exchange in April 1998 as a barometer for the export shipping market.



China's exports rose 10.2 percent year on year in November, less than October's rise of 20.1 percent.

