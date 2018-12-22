Political advisors encourage advancement of overseas economic, trade co-op zones

China's political advisors raised suggestions on the advancement of overseas economic and trade cooperation zones during a bi-weekly consultation session presided over by top political advisor Wang Yang.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that overseas economic and trade cooperation zones should be built into "name cards" of China's opening-up, integration and cooperation with the world to achieve a win-win situation.



Wang emphasized that the endeavor should give priority to enterprises and that governments should play a guiding role in market-oriented operations.



Political advisors and experts put forward suggestions regarding the management and operation of the zones as well as policy support, talent support and risk control.



China has made substantial achievements in the area of overseas economic and trade zones in the past decade, which have expanded China's economic development space and also boosted the industrialization process of host countries, they said.



However, they noted that China still faces such problems as insufficient policy support and service assurance.



The political advisors called for active response to the appeals of enterprises, which would innovate means of financial support, expand the use of the yuan in overseas investments, improve bilateral consultation mechanisms, and guide enterprises to abide by laws, regulations and customs of host countries.

