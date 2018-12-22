Germany to ban Iran's Mahan Air flights under US pressures: report

Germany will ban flights of Iran's Mahan Air to its cities under the US pressures, Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.



The German government has decided to stop Mahan Air from operating its flights to Dusseldorf and Munich after intensive deliberations on US demands, according to the report.



Currently, Mahan Air operates flights to EU cities of Milan, Athens, Dusseldorf and Munich as well as countries such as Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and several other destinations in the Middle East and Asia.



Since December 2011, Mahan Air has been subject to several sanctions imposed by the US Department of Treasury for its alleged violation of international laws.



The US government has imposed sanctions on several companies for their links to Mahan Air, including a Thai aviation company and a Malaysia-based sales agent.

