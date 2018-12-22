Experts call for shared decision making between doctors, patients in China

Medical experts have called for shared decision making between doctors and patients in China to help improve their relations.



Experts attending a recent forum on the subject said doctors should better inform patients of their physical conditions and treatment choices and include patients in the decision-making process for treatment.



Anne Stiggelbout, professor of medical decision making at Leiden University in the Netherlands, said sound clinical decisions must be based on both doctors' experiences and capabilities, and patients' wills and needs, in addition to clinical knowledge, medical theories and research evidence.



However, Prof. Kar Keung Cheng from the Peking University Health Science Center said shared decision-making still faces various challenges, such as the attitudes, awareness and abilities of medical staff, misunderstandings or unrealistic hopes from patients, and limited time and resources.



Experts also said nurses should be included in the shared decision-making process as they are in the closest and most frequent touch with patients.



To improve shared decision making, education should first be enhanced to influence doctors' behavior, experts believe.

