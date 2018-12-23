China to meet growth target for 2018: senior official

China is set to meet its economic growth target of 6.5 percent this year, a senior official said Saturday.China's gross domestic products (GDP) will reach nearly 13 trillion US dollars, said Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission , at a forum.In the past few years, China's middle-income population has added up to nearly 400 million, and this year the number has gone beyond 400 million, which sets a foundation for the country's economic transformation, Ning added.This year, China would contribute nearly 30 percent to world economic growth, and the country's GDP would account for 16 percent of the global GDP, said Han Wenxiu, an official of Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission.In 2017, the country's GDP was 12 trillion US dollars, accounting for 15 percent of world GDP, statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.