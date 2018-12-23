Chinese people greet Dongzhi by eating dumplings

Staff members of the 7th bureau of China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) make dumplings in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 22, 2018. Dongzhi, the traditional Chinese winter solstice festival, falls on Dec. 22 this year. Traditionally, many Chinese eat dumplings on the festival. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Sanitation workers are invited to eat dumplings by a charity organization in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 22, 2018. Dongzhi, the traditional Chinese winter solstice festival, falls on Dec. 22 this year. Traditionally, many Chinese eat dumplings on the festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Community residents are invited to eat dumplings at Lanbowan community of Anci District, Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 22, 2018. Dongzhi, the traditional Chinese winter solstice festival, falls on Dec. 22 this year. Traditionally, many Chinese eat dumplings on the festival. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)