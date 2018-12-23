Flying Santa Claus stunt show held by Christmas market in Montreux, Switzerland

A "Santa Claus" waves to the crowd from his flying sleigh drawn by "reindeers" over Lake Leman at sunset in Montreux, Switzerland, on Dec. 22, 2018. The flying Santa Claus stunt show is part of promotional activities by the Christmas market in Montreux, which is one of the most famous and biggest markets of its kind in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Nie Xiaoyang)

A "Santa Claus" waves to the crowd from his flying sleigh drawn by "reindeers" over Lake Leman at sunset in Montreux, Switzerland, on Dec. 22, 2018. The flying Santa Claus stunt show is part of promotional activities by the Christmas market in Montreux, which is one of the most famous and biggest markets of its kind in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Nie Xiaoyang)

A "Santa Claus" waves to the crowd from his flying sleigh drawn by "reindeers" over Lake Leman at sunset in Montreux, Switzerland, on Dec. 22, 2018. The flying Santa Claus stunt show is part of promotional activities by the Christmas market in Montreux, which is one of the most famous and biggest markets of its kind in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

A "Santa Claus" waves to the crowd from his flying sleigh drawn by "reindeers" over Lake Leman at sunset in Montreux, Switzerland, on Dec. 22, 2018. The flying Santa Claus stunt show is part of promotional activities by the Christmas market in Montreux, which is one of the most famous and biggest markets of its kind in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

A "Santa Claus" waves to the crowd from his flying sleigh drawn by "reindeers" over Lake Leman at sunset in Montreux, Switzerland, on Dec. 22, 2018. The flying Santa Claus stunt show is part of promotional activities by the Christmas market in Montreux, which is one of the most famous and biggest markets of its kind in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

A "Santa Claus" waves to the crowd from his flying sleigh drawn by "reindeers" over Lake Leman at sunset in Montreux, Switzerland, on Dec. 22, 2018. The flying Santa Claus stunt show is part of promotional activities by the Christmas market in Montreux, which is one of the most famous and biggest markets of its kind in Switzerland. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)