Santa Claus flash mob held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

People ride bicycles during a Santa Claus flash mob in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Dec. 22, 2018. A Santa Claus flash mob was held here on Saturday that people dressed up as Santa Clauses rode bicycles along the main street of the city. (Xinhua/Andrei Krasnov)

