In pics: open day at National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/23 8:25:52

A visitor poses for photos during an open day at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2018. The NCPA held an arts festival during its open day on Saturday. (Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
