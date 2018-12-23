People of Yi ethnic group celebrate traditional new year in SW China's Yunnan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/23 8:29:21

Dancers of Yi ethnic group perform during the celebration of their traditional new year in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

People of Yi ethnic group watch performances during the celebration of their traditional new year in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Dancers of Yi ethnic group perform during the celebration of their traditional new year in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Dancers of Yi ethnic group perform during the celebration of their traditional new year in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Dancers of Yi ethnic group perform during the celebration of their traditional new year in Chuxiong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

