1stLD: At least 20 killed, 165 injured as tsunami strikes off coastal areas of Sunda Strait, Indonesia

At least 20 people were killed, 2 missing and 165 others wounded, and scores of houses and buildings destroyed as a tsunami struck off coastal areas of Sunda Strait of western Indonesia on Saturday night, disaster management agency official said.



The tsunami occurred at 21:27 p.m. Jakarta time (1427 GMT), hitting coastal areas of Sunda Strait, including Pandeglang and Serang districts of Banten province and south Lampung of Lampung province, spokesman of national disaster management and mitigation agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Xinhua in a text message.



"The number of the victims and risks of the disaster are looked to rise as many affected-areas are still not assessed," he said.



Most of the victims were the domestic tourists who were having holiday in the affected areas, according to local disaster agency officials.

