Meng’s case exposes US techno-nationalism

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, is both a rule of law issue and a political issue. For the Canadians, the action was taken on the basis of a formal request from the US. I don't think that Ottawa had a lot of room to maneuver once that request was made by the Americans. So from the Canadians' side, it is a sticky and difficult matter but it's going to be handled through normal judicial proceedings.

Why it is political is in the context of the American request. There are some elements that look political. First, the US has tried to take action against an individual rather than a company. Second, it seems to be part of a larger conflict between the US and China, not just about trade, but about technology. The US is well aware that Canada is being forced to make a decision on Huawei's involvement in the country's 5G system. It is very clear that the US administration, the intelligence agencies in particular, do not want Canada to include Huawei in its 5G system. We don't doubt for a minute that there were deep political roots to the American request. Canada is in a difficult position of trying to respond legally and we know the issue is causing a great deal of anger and concern in China.

There are two steps in the process. The first is acting on the American request that came through proper legal channels to intercept and arrest Meng. In that case, the Canadian action was almost automatic. Now Meng's case will go before a Canadian judge. At that stage an announcement will be made if the Americans have a strong case. Usually the courts decide a case based on the fact that if an act is illegal in the US, it is also a legal breach in Canada as well. In this case, it depends on how strong is the evidence that is presented by the American side at the hearing. It could well be that the judge is going to rule the evidence insufficient to warrant extradition. That does happen occasionally.

It's the judge's decision and is not made by politicians. But it will depend on whether the case is seen as strong enough. As you know, there is a lot of debate in the Canadian media and among academics on whether the Meng case will be sufficiently strong. We don't know, but there are a lot of people who do not feel this is a strong case and that our judge may throw it out and release Meng with a very brief order. We are all interested to see what documents and what kind of case the American authorities bring forward.

My personal view as a scholar is that the US is now wishing to keep China out of several high-tech sectors that are seen as threatening and identified as a national security threat to the US. Huawei is just one of those companies that have been identified as a national security concern to the US. I try to understand this as an American form of techno-nationalism. Techno-nationalism is essentially the idea that certain industrial or technological sectors are so important that they are elements of national power and losing domination over them is a threat to national security. I think that in the US, there is a wide set of industry and technological sectors that are now subject to techno-nationalism.

Huawei is involved in 5G and artificial intelligence, just one of those sectors. The US in its 301 actions against China has identified 10 sectors that include self-driving automobiles, robotics, quantum computing etc. Vice President Mike Pence has recently suggested that some other sectors be added, including bio-pharmacy and clean technologies that may be a risk to American advantage in those areas.

What I think most are concerned about in Canada is of course the Meng issue and making sure it is dealt with fairly, legally and quickly. The bigger picture that concerns Canada and other countries is American techno-nationalism. The US is not just doing it with reference to its own industries, its own production and its own universities. It is encouraging other countries including the UK, France and Japan to also participate in this, though techno-nationalism is not the phrase they use. This is not just about a trade war with China; the bigger issue that is behind the scene is techno-nationalism of the US.

It's a difficult moment in China-Canada relations, because of different perceptions on the Meng case. The real question is what we can do going forward. I think the first thing is to be cool, calm and rational on both sides. There is a danger of escalating the situation that will affect many areas of the relationship, not just at the political level, but also at the level of exchange of students and the possibility of commercial tensions. I am encouraging Ottawa to act in a calm and cool manner; not to be emotional and to keep channels of contact with China open. This is an awkward time when there are strong feelings on both sides. We don't want tit-for-tat retaliations. I hope both sides can work together in trying to avoid techno-nationalism and the fear of China that is driving Americans in a direction that is very bad for all of us.

The article was compiled by Global Times reporter Yu Jincui based on an interview with Paul Evans, professor in the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at the University of British Columbia. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn