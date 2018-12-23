Xiaomi opens first store in Croatia

Customers queue up at the cashier of a Xiaomi Store in Zagreb, Croatia, on Dec. 22, 2018. Croatia's first Xiaomi store was opened on Dec. 20. Around 500 customers queued up for the opening promotion here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

A staff member of a Xiaomi store shows customers mobile phones in Zagreb, Croatia, on Dec. 22, 2018. Croatia's first Xiaomi store was opened on Dec. 20. Around 500 customers queued up for the opening promotion here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

A customer waits at the cashier of a Xiaomi store in Zagreb, Croatia, on Dec. 22, 2018. Croatia's first Xiaomi store was opened on Dec. 20. Around 500 customers queued up for the opening promotion here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

A staff member leads a Xiaomi mascot outside a Xiaomi store in Zagreb, Croatia, on Dec. 22, 2018. Croatia's first Xiaomi store was opened on Dec. 20. Around 500 customers queued up for the opening promotion here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

Staff members of Xiaomi Store pose for a photo outside a Xiaomi store in Zagreb, Croatia, on Dec. 22, 2018. Croatia's first Xiaomi store was opened on Dec. 20. Around 500 customers queued up for the opening promotion here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)