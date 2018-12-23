China unveils new rules for individual income tax law, offers bigger incentive to foreign talent

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/23 10:44:49





Premier Li Keqiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil the amended regulations for the implementation of the individual income tax law, which was adopted by the country's top legislature in August. Both the amended regulations and new individual income tax law will take effect on January 1, 2019.



The amended regulations were drafted to lay the groundwork for the implementation of the new individual income tax law, marking a major overhaul to the country's individual income tax system since 2011 and will impact not only Chinese nationals but also foreign workers in China.



The amended regulations introduce bigger tax incentives for qualified foreign talent and specify special deductible items for expenditures.



To attract foreign talents, the amended rules will also offer tax cuts for qualified foreigners residing in China. Foreign workers, who have been residing in China longer than 183 days and less than six years, will be exempted from paying individual income taxes.



"This is a very significant step that will reduce the tax burden on individuals. It's equivalent to increasing their income," said Li Daxiao, chief economist at the Shenzhen-based Yingda Securities. He said higher take-home income means more spending by households and engagement in more economic activities. "It's in line with China's overall push to reduce taxes and boost consumption amid downturn pressure."



The revised regulations came one day after the tone-setting Central



While the conference highlighted the resilience of the Chinese economy against pressure from a complex, changing external environment as well as slowing growth at home, it vowed a wide range of policy goals to stabilize consumption, investment and other areas.



Apart from cutting personal income taxes, China has also been moving to ease the tax burden on corporations, particularly private companies, as well as to cut administrative fees for companies.



In August, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislative body, voted to adopt the revised individual income tax law, which will raise the deduction threshold from 3,500 yuan ($513) to 5,000 yuan per month.



The individual income tax was the third major contributor to China's total tax revenue, following value-added tax and enterprise income tax. In 2017, China collected individual income taxes worth nearly 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) in total, about 8.3 percent of the total tax revenue.



Global Times

