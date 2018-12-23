S. Sudan president believes Sudan will overcome crisis

South Sudan President Salva Kiir said on Saturday that Sudan would overcome the current crisis with wisdom of its leadership and maturity of its people.



Salva Kiir made the remarks in a phone call to Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, according to Sudan's official SUNA news agency.



The South Sudanese leader expressed concern over the crisis in Sudan, saying that the stability of Sudan represents stability of the region.



For his part, al-Bashir thanked his counterpart and reassured him on calmness of the situations in Sudan, it reported.



Over the past three days, various areas in Sudan, including the capital Khartoum, have been witnessing protests against the deteriorating economic conditions and price hikes of basic commodities.



According to government officials, at least eight protesters were killed in Sudan's eastern state of Gadarif and northern city of Atbara.

