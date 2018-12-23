China's education ministry demands intensified protection of children from sexual assault

China's Ministry of Education
has ordered intensified protection of kindergarteners and school students from sexual assault, stressing education on sexual assault prevention should be taken as a "top priority."
The ministry has issued a circular urging local education administrations and schools to promote sex education and teach children how to prevent sexual assault in class, through pamphlets or via other possible channels.
Schools should do better background checks on candidates concerning their conduct and psychological status while recruiting teachers, the circular said, adding that a database on sexual-assault-related crimes should be set up with coordination by public security departments.
The ministry also required schools to more carefully check the background information of their temporary hires, saying those who were deprived of political rights or have received fixed-term imprisonment or penalties more severe for intentional crimes must not work for schools.
Local education administrations and schools should make joint efforts with public security departments to step up patrols around schools to prevent children from being sexually assaulted by people from outside, the circular said.