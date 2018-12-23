Popular Chinese singer caught for producing, selling meth

Jaycee Chan, son of kung fu star Jackie Chan, holds a news conference in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2015. The 32-year-old Jaycee Chan made an apology during the news conference held after his release on Friday from a six-month imprisonment for allowing people to use marijuana in his apartment. Photo: Xinhua





A popular singer and music producer made national headlines on Saturday not for a new recording, but because he was arrested for being the ringleader of a drug production and trafficking gang.

Police in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province, busted several drug manufacturing workshops and seized over 10 tons of chemicals following an eight-month investigation, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.

Police say the 11 suspects sold meth through the instant messaging application QQ.

According to police, the gang was led by a 36-year-old singer, surnamed Ba, who was the leader of a band in Beijing and produced some original songs that can be found in many Karaoke clubs.

Ba had earned a good income as a musician but after discovering that producing and selling drugs was quick money, he learned how to make meth and established a team to assist him, police said.

According to police, Ba's team had developed a sophisticated lab and has enough chemical to produce tons of meth.

China has seen a number of celebrities caught with drugs and the country's media watchdog has vowed to ban from film, TV screens anyone arrested for drugs.

On November 26, 43-year-old Chinese singer Chen Yufan, a member of pop duo Yu Quan, was detained in Beijing for taking and illegal possession of drugs.

Following the announcement, Chen's company said that the pop duo canceled its annual Christmas concert which was scheduled to be held at Beijing Workers' Gymnasium on December 25.





