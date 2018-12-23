Learning Chinese

2018/12/23

Chat attack

pay a fine

交罚款

(jiāo fákuǎn)

A: Why do you look so down? What happened?          

你怎么垂头丧气的,发生什么事了吗？

(nǐ zěnme chuítóu sànɡqì de, fāshēnɡ shénme shì le ma?)

B: I got a traffic violation while driving, now I have to go to the police station to pay a fine.   

我开车违章了,现在正打算去警察局交罚款。

(wǒ kāichē wéizhānɡ le, xiànzài zhènɡ dǎsuàn qù jǐnɡchá jú jiāo fákuǎn.)

A: You just got your driver's license so some nervousness is unavoidable. Did you run a red light?        

你刚拿到驾照,开车难免有些紧张,是因为闯红灯吗？

(nǐ ɡānɡ nádào jiàzhào, kāichē nánmiǎn yǒuxiē jǐnzhānɡ, shì yīnwèi chuǎnɡ hónɡdēnɡ ma?)

B: Nope, this time it's because I had something important to do so I parked my car on a crosswalk.

不是,这次是因为我有急事,我把车停在了人行横道上。

(búshi, zhècì shì yīnwèi wǒ yǒu jíshì, wǒ bǎ chē tínɡzài le rénxínɡ hénɡdào shànɡ.)

A: I see. Well, let this be a lesson to you.      

好吧,这次就当是教训了。

(hǎoba, zhècì jiù dānɡshì jiàoxùn le.)











