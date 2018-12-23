Learning Chinese

Chat attack
pay a fine
交罚款
(jiāo fákuǎn)
A: Why do you look so down? What happened?
你怎么垂头丧气的,发生什么事了吗？
(nǐ zěnme chuítóu sànɡqì de, fāshēnɡ shénme shì le ma?)
B: I got a traffic violation while driving, now I have to go to the police station to pay a fine.
我开车违章了,现在正打算去警察局交罚款。
(wǒ kāichē wéizhānɡ le, xiànzài zhènɡ dǎsuàn qù jǐnɡchá jú jiāo fákuǎn.)
A: You just got your driver's license so some nervousness is unavoidable. Did you run a red light?
你刚拿到驾照,开车难免有些紧张,是因为闯红灯吗？
(nǐ ɡānɡ nádào jiàzhào, kāichē nánmiǎn yǒuxiē jǐnzhānɡ, shì yīnwèi chuǎnɡ hónɡdēnɡ ma?)
B: Nope, this time it's because I had something important to do so I parked my car on a crosswalk.
不是,这次是因为我有急事,我把车停在了人行横道上。
(búshi, zhècì shì yīnwèi wǒ yǒu jíshì, wǒ bǎ chē tínɡzài le rénxínɡ hénɡdào shànɡ.)
A: I see. Well, let this be a lesson to you.
好吧,这次就当是教训了。
(hǎoba, zhècì jiù dānɡshì jiàoxùn le.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT