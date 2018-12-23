Happy birthday:



Problems with a friend, neighbor or relative may be unavoidable today. Do not make any hasty decisions that have a chance of making an already tense situation even worse. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 5, 10, 13.



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Today will be the perfect time to add some personal touches to your living space. Fast-talking sales pitches may seem mesmerizing but can lead to impulsive purchases and buyer's regret. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A suggestion made by one of your peers should be seriously considered. While it may seem unorthodox, sometimes trying something different can lead to better outcomes. Take care when opening your wallet or you might break your budget. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



An unfortunate misunderstanding between you and someone close to you may cause serious problems today. Choose your words carefully and keep in mind the pressures which you are both trying to deal with. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Today will be an excellent time to follow up on an interesting career prospect. An unusual partnership must be handled with diplomacy if you want to avoid mishaps and regrets further down the line. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The internet will provide you the opportunity to get in touch with an old friend today. You may find it refreshing to talk to someone who understands where you're coming from and shares some of the same experiences. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Compassion and patience will make a far louder statement than anything you can say today. Focus more time and energy into those activities that will better your chances at improving your career. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A constantly changing situation may ignite emotional struggles today. Do your best to remain calm while others panic. You will be the foundation upon which great things are built. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will have an opportunity to develop a business partnership with someone, but it will be vitally important to make it clear what responsibilities each party must handle. Your financial luck is looking up, making this a great time for investments. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Today will be the perfect time to shake things up. Lady Luck will favor the adventurous, so go ahead and feel free to take some risks! Physical activities will be the key to good health. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Use your time today to focus on family matters. Personal problems will arise if you allow emotional issues to fester for too long. A positive attitude will enable you to make some great leaps forward when it comes to achieving your dreams. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Take care with your choice of words or you may accidentally offend someone's sensibilities. Keep your wits about you when dealing with financial matters today. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



If you try to keep a secret, it may end up hurting your reputation. The stars indicate that this is a good time for creative pursuits or making subtle improvements to your living environment. ✭✭✭✭