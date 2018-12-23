ACROSS
Puzzle
1 Jump when frightened, e.g.
6 Bridge positions
11 Solo in sci-fi
14 Elegant wall hanging
15 Flexible
16 Altar statement
17 Concrete crackers
19 Fleur-de-___
20 Anvil site
21 Do ___ disturb
22 Classic "I'm Sorry" singer
23 Ball's bearing?
27 Go nuts at the store
29 Human body molecule
30 Biblical birthright seller
32 Vanity case, way fancy
33 Grandfather clock point
34 College VIPs
36 Flies off the shelf
39 Stallion, earlier
41 Cuts corners?
43 1:00-2:00, e.g., on a schedule
44 Famous
46 It can lead to a landing
48 Frigid cap material
49 "___ and Loathing in Las Vegas"
51 Eagle variety
52 Just get by (with "out")
53 On the other hand
56 Any consumer
58 Alias relative
59 Potent finish?
60 "Velvet" suffix
61 Chapeau
62 Charles Bronson's ex
68 Mighty animal
69 Betelgeuse's constellation
70 Fake ID seeker
71 Kindly gentleman
72 Placed atop
73 Unnatural, as a play
DOWN
1 British rule, to Indians
2 Historical time
3 Parenthesis formation
4 Bakery staples
5 Like a crucifix
6 Nightmare street
7 "Ready, ___ ...!"
8 Gregg specialist, cut
9 Flourished
10 Sonnet endings
11 People from the backwoods
12 French farewell
13 Prying without a bar (var.)
18 Surfaces
23 10/31 option
24 Pungent veggie
25 Prop for this theme
26 Indian flatbreads
28 Bemoans and regrets
31 Bring together
35 Cool bowling feat
37 Thinking John or acting Sondra
38 Beef bovine
40 Overly cute, to a Brit
42 Backslider, biblically
45 Some Arizona natives
47 Turns in coupons
50 Move to a warmer climate?
53 Laughter syllables
54 Striped African creature
55 Fired up a butt, e.g.
57 U-turn from 55-Down
63 Water closet, chap
64 Guesthouse relative
65 Biography snippet
66 Winter beverage, cut
67 Hang out on a line
Solution