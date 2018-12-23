







Puzzle

1 Jump when frightened, e.g.6 Bridge positions11 Solo in sci-fi14 Elegant wall hanging15 Flexible16 Altar statement17 Concrete crackers19 Fleur-de-___20 Anvil site21 Do ___ disturb22 Classic "I'm Sorry" singer23 Ball's bearing?27 Go nuts at the store29 Human body molecule30 Biblical birthright seller32 Vanity case, way fancy33 Grandfather clock point34 College VIPs36 Flies off the shelf39 Stallion, earlier41 Cuts corners?43 1:00-2:00, e.g., on a schedule44 Famous46 It can lead to a landing48 Frigid cap material49 "___ and Loathing in Las Vegas"51 Eagle variety52 Just get by (with "out")53 On the other hand56 Any consumer58 Alias relative59 Potent finish?60 "Velvet" suffix61 Chapeau62 Charles Bronson's ex68 Mighty animal69 Betelgeuse's constellation70 Fake ID seeker71 Kindly gentleman72 Placed atop73 Unnatural, as a play1 British rule, to Indians2 Historical time3 Parenthesis formation4 Bakery staples5 Like a crucifix6 Nightmare street7 "Ready, ___ ...!"8 Gregg specialist, cut9 Flourished10 Sonnet endings11 People from the backwoods12 French farewell13 Prying without a bar (var.)18 Surfaces23 10/31 option24 Pungent veggie25 Prop for this theme26 Indian flatbreads28 Bemoans and regrets31 Bring together35 Cool bowling feat37 Thinking John or acting Sondra38 Beef bovine40 Overly cute, to a Brit42 Backslider, biblically45 Some Arizona natives47 Turns in coupons50 Move to a warmer climate?53 Laughter syllables54 Striped African creature55 Fired up a butt, e.g.57 U-turn from 55-Down63 Water closet, chap64 Guesthouse relative65 Biography snippet66 Winter beverage, cut67 Hang out on a line

Solution