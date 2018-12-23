Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/23 15:53:39



Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Jump when frightened, e.g.

  6 Bridge positions

 11 Solo in sci-fi

 14 Elegant wall hanging

 15 Flexible

 16 Altar statement

 17 Concrete crackers

 19 Fleur-de-___

 20 Anvil site

 21 Do ___ disturb

 22 Classic "I'm Sorry" singer

 23 Ball's bearing?

 27 Go nuts at the store

 29 Human body molecule

 30 Biblical birthright seller

 32 Vanity case, way fancy

 33 Grandfather clock point

 34 College VIPs

 36 Flies off the shelf

 39 Stallion, earlier

 41 Cuts corners?

 43 1:00-2:00, e.g., on a schedule

 44 Famous

 46 It can lead to a landing

 48 Frigid cap material

 49 "___ and Loathing in Las Vegas"

 51 Eagle variety

 52 Just get by (with "out")

 53 On the other hand

 56 Any consumer

 58 Alias relative

 59 Potent finish?

 60 "Velvet" suffix

 61 Chapeau

 62 Charles Bronson's ex

 68 Mighty animal

 69 Betelgeuse's constellation

 70 Fake ID seeker

 71 Kindly gentleman

 72 Placed atop

 73 Unnatural, as a play

DOWN

  1 British rule, to Indians

  2 Historical time

  3 Parenthesis formation

  4 Bakery staples

  5 Like a crucifix

  6 Nightmare street

  7 "Ready, ___ ...!"

  8 Gregg specialist, cut

  9 Flourished

 10 Sonnet endings

 11 People from the backwoods

 12 French farewell

 13 Prying without a bar (var.)

 18 Surfaces

 23 10/31 option

 24 Pungent veggie

 25 Prop for this theme

 26 Indian flatbreads

 28 Bemoans and regrets

 31 Bring together

 35 Cool bowling feat

 37 Thinking John or acting Sondra

 38 Beef bovine

 40 Overly cute, to a Brit

 42 Backslider, biblically

 45 Some Arizona natives

 47 Turns in coupons

 50 Move to a warmer climate?

 53 Laughter syllables

 54 Striped African creature

 55 Fired up a butt, e.g.

 57 U-turn from 55-Down

 63 Water closet, chap

 64 Guesthouse relative

 65 Biography snippet

 66 Winter beverage, cut

 67 Hang out on a line

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus