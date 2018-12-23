Man fined, suspended from going abroad for backing out of military service

A young man from Tongren of Southwest China's Guizhou Province reportedly severely lost credit in China's developing social credit system for backing out after enlisting to serve in the army.



Zhang Xin, 19, voluntarily registered for recruitment into the army and went through political and physical reviews. Before entering the army, Zhang received political education and training, and signed a letter of commitment, according to an announcement from the People's Liberation Army Ground Force on Saturday.



However, Zhang backed out of serving in the army, for fear of the laborious military training.



The army arranged talks between Zhang and soldiers, and Zhang and his parents to guide him, but in vain, according to the release.



Zhang was removed from the army in accordance with the People's Liberation Army's disciplinary regulations.



Zhang's behavior has interfered the management work of the army and relevant laws and regulations, including China's Military Service Law.



The punishment of Zhang included fining him 32,000 yuan ($4,600), requiring him to receive education on the laws of military recruitment for more than one week, and taking back the bonus for newly recruited soldiers from him.



Zhang was also banned from going abroad or receiving higher education for two years.



Zhang severely lost social credit for not fulfilling his responsibilities for national defense.



Four years ago, China released an outline for building a government-led national social credit system to assess individuals and government agencies on areas ranging from tax payment and local government bonds to judicial credibility.



The outline focuses on credit in four areas, including administrative affairs, commercial activities, social behavior, and the judicial system.





