Chinese embassy refutes Canadian media reports on cyber attacks

The Chinese Embassy in Canada on Saturday slammed Canadian media reports that accused China of launching cyber attacks against Canada, saying the reports were fabricated and have seriously misled the public.

The Canadian press reports accused China of having conducted cyber attacks against Canada and alleged that China violated its pledge to the Canadian side on stopping conducting state-sponsored cyber attacks to steal Canadian private-sector trade secrets and proprietary technology.

The Chinese Embassy in Canada issued a statement on its official website, which said "China has never conducted state-sponsored cyber attacks against Canada, let alone did it pledge that it would stop the relevant activities. One cannot pledge to stop what he didn't do... The relevant allegations reported by the Canadian media were fabricated stories, which have seriously misled the public."

China is not a cyber attacker but the victim of cyber attacks. "It is ridiculous to see that countries, that have a global spy network that includes 'PRISM,' 'Equation Group' and 'Echelon,' and have organized large-scale cyber hacks and monitored foreign governments, businesses and individuals, are accusing China of launching hacks and cyber attacks," said the embassy.

China and Canada have an agreement that commits both countries' governments to not conduct or knowingly support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property, including trade secrets or other confidential business information, with the intent of providing competitive advantages to companies or commercial sectors, it read.

If the Canadian side has suffered from cyber attacks, it was definitely not initiated by China, but by someone else, the embassy's statement said.





