Ghosn’s detention extended by 10 days

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn will be spending ­Christmas and the beginning of 2019 behind bars after a Tokyo court on Sunday extended his detention through to January 1.



The move by the court comes as Tokyo prosecutors continue to grill the automobile tycoon over allegations that he shifted a personal investment loss worth more than $16 million to the Japanese automaker.



The Franco-Brazilian-Lebanese executive earlier had hopes of being freed on bail ­after the same Tokyo court rejected a bid in the previous week by prosecutors to extend his detention over allegations related to underreporting his income.



But on Friday, prosecutors slapped Ghosn with a fresh arrest warrant over the investment loss, gaining a 48-hour period to keep him in custody before the latest extension was granted.



The 64-year-old has reportedly denied the allegations, asserting that transactions were carried out legally.



His lengthy detention - in Japan, suspects can be "rearrested" several times over different allegations - has sparked criticism, especially from abroad.



His original November 19 arrest for alleged financial misconduct sent shock waves through the business world.



Since then, the once jet-­setting executive has languished in a tiny cell in a detention center in northern Tokyo, where he has complained about the cold and the rice-based menu.



After his arrest last month, Nissan and Mitsubishi ­Motors promptly sacked Ghosn as chairman but Renault kept him on and appointed an interim boss as it waited to assess the legal procedures against him.



