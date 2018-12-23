Xu Can aims for world boxing title in Texas showdown

Xu Can Photo: VCG





Chinese boxer Xu Can is eyeing his first world title when he challenges WBA featherweight world champion Jesus Rojas of Puerto Rico on January 26 in Houston, Texas.



"Since I learned that I can challenge for a golden belt, I am telling myself I can," said the 24-year-old in a video themed "I Can" shown on the giant LED screens of Times Square in New York on Thursday and Friday.



Seven Chinese boxers have bid for the world title, but only Xiong Chaozhong and Zou Shiming ever succeeded.



"I really envy Xu. At the age of 24, he can challenge for a golden belt," said former world champion Xiong, who started boxing at 24.



"It's been a while since a Chinese held a golden belt."



China's last boxing world champion was Zou, who conceded a defeat to Japan's Sho Kimura in July last year in a WBO flyweight title bout.



When Xiong won a WBC world title fight against Mexican Javier Martinez in November 2012, it was the first time a Chinese won a boxing golden belt. Xu was on the ring sideline.



"I hope he can remain calm preparing for the fight, which will help him build a proper mind-set to give back what he takes," Xiong said of his M23 boxing clubmate Xu, who holds a record 15 wins (two KOs) and two defeats.



Born in the city of Zixi in East China's Jiangxi Province, Xu is the highest-ranking Chinese boxer in the featherweight division on the boxing stats website boxrec.com.



The 1.75-meter Xu, known for his composure in the ring, is expected to leave for the US to have a training session on January 6.



