Huawei does a better job than Lenovo on R&D input and talent incentives: expert





A Lenovo booth at a telecommunication expo in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province Photo: VCG

The success of Huawei Technologies gives credit to its research and development investment as well as rewarding scientists and engineers with equities, while Lenovo's failure lies in its shareholding reform in 2000, said Ni Guangnan, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) on Sunday.Ni said at a forum on Sunday in Beijing that the competition between Huawei and Lenovo in the past 30 years is like "The Tortoise and the Hare."In the first stage between 1988 and 1995, Lenovo surpassed Huawei because it focused on technology development at first, and then shifted to industrial engineering and subsequently to trade, whereas Huawei put its emphasis on trade first.In 1995, the sales volume of Lenovo was 4.5 times that of Huawei. However, Huawei overtook Lenovo in 2001, proving its strategy more far-sighted and also successful. As of December 22, the market capitalization of Lenovo was a paltry $8.1 billion, as compared to Huawei's market capitalization estimated at more than $400 billion.In 2000, Lenovo carried out a shareholding reform, giving Lenovo Research 65 percent of the total equity and zero equity to the older Institute of Computing Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which means its talent team got no equity incentives. Lenovo was later separated from the older Institute during China's reform and opening-up, said Ni."Ten years ago, before Lenovo's shareholding reform, we expected the company would have given some equities to its technology [people]. However, we haven't seen that happen. That's why so many people were deterred from joining Lenovo. As a result, a great number of employees left," Ni said, adding Huawei did a better job in terms of rewarding R&D engineers, Sina reported.Huawei's equity distribution to scientists and engineers has improved enthusiasm of its talented workers. Moreover, the company insists on investing significantly in research and development."Lenovo's failure resulted from it taking the wrong developmental route. The near zero intellectual property there does no good to the company's development," Ni said in his speech.He proposed strengthening the protection of scientists and engineers to stimulate their creativity during his speech.