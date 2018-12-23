Freighter airline fleet expands

SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China's courier giant SF Express, has put its 50th aircraft, a B757 all-cargo freighter, into service, according to the airline.



With its fleet size expanding to 50, SF Airlines is now considered as a medium-sized airline, it said.



SF Airlines has continuously strengthened its capacity to meet China's surging demands for air freight transportation alongside the country's strong economic growth.



Thanks to its large domestic and global network, SF Airlines has transported around 2 million tons of cargo since commencing operations in 2009.

