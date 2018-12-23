Export container index up in Nov

China's container transport for export purposes gained momentum in November as the market was bolstered by the peak season, according to data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.



The average China Export Containerized Freight Index stood at 853.76 points in November, up 2.3 percent from a month earlier, the exchange said in a statement.



The China Export Containerized Freight Index was first released by the Shanghai Shipping Exchange in April 1998 as a barometer for the export shipping market. China's exports rose 10.2 percent year on year in November.





