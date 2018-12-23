US envoy quits after troop withdrawal plan

The resignation of a US envoy on Saturday in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria shows a lack of consistency in US Middle East policy, a Chinese expert said on Sunday.



Brett McGurk, US special presidential envoy for the global coalition to defeat the Islamic State, also known as IS, is the second US official in three days to announce his resignation after Trump last week unexpectedly pledged to withdraw all 2,000 US troops.



IS had been "defeated territorially in Syria," Trump said, and asserted that the decision fulfilled a 2016 presidential campaign promise.



There's more to Trump's move than meets the eye, a Chinese analyst told the Global Times on Sunday.



"The withdrawal of US troops shows Trump is getting cautious about intervention," said Liu Weidong, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of American Studies in Beijing.



Syria matters increasingly less to the US than countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran, Liu said.



On Twitter late Saturday, Trump argued that foreign wars are costly and "we fight for the borders of other countries, but we won't fight for the borders of our own!"



In May, Trump threatened to pull troops out of South Korea and pressured Seoul to cover the costs of the US commitment.



McGurk's departure followed three days after US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis resigned in a letter to Trump which laid bare the growing divide between the two over foreign policy.



McGurk was appointed by former US president Barack Obama in 2015, according to a Reuters report on Sunday.



He has been instrumental in shaping Washington's policy in northern Syria, particularly its backing of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militia that have been fighting IS with US support for three years, the report said.



Key allies of Washington have expressed concern about Mattis and the sudden announcement that prompted Mattis' departure.



Turkey and Iran welcomed Trump's decision.



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey would postpone a military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria and "cautiously" welcomed Washington's decision to withdraw.



Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media on Saturday, "From the start, the entry and presence of American forces in the region has been a mistake, illogical and a source of tension, and a main cause of instability."