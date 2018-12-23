Making headlines

Industrial profit statistics



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is scheduled to release China's industrial profits for November on Thursday.



The number is widely regarded as an indicator of the resilience of China's manufacturing industry amid downward pressure.



In October, the profit of major industrial companies rose 3.6 percent year-on-year to 548 billion yuan ($79.36 billion), a seven-month low and a decrease from September's 4.1 percent gain, according to the NBS.

Reverse repos to mature



Reverse repos worth in total 490 billion yuan ($71 billion) will mature in China in the coming week, data showed Saturday.



On Monday, 160 billion yuan of reverse repos will mature, the biggest daily volume followed by 140 billion yuan on Tuesday and 120 billion yuan on Thursday, according to information service provider Wind Info.



Entering the last week of the year, the central bank is likely to carry out a relatively large amount of net injections to ease seasonal liquidity crunches near the end of the year, analysts said.

Renminbi payment figure



The latest renminbi (RMB) Tracker figures from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) will show the Chinese currency's share of international payments on Thursday.



The RMB is ranked fifth as an international payment currency, accounting for 1.89 percent of the value of institutional and commercial payments, in an October 2018 report.



