Volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia, killing 222

A volcano-triggered tsunami has left at least 222 people dead and hundreds more injured after slamming without warning into beaches around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, officials said Sunday, voicing fears that the toll would rise further.Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9:30 pm (14:30 GMT) on Saturday after a volcano known as the "child" of Krakatoa erupted, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.Dramatic video posted on social media showed a wall of water suddenly crashing into a concert by pop group "Seventeen" - hurling band members off the stage and then flooding into the audience.In a tearful Instagram post, frontman Riefian Fajarsyah said the band's bassist and road manager had been killed and his wife was missing.Search and rescue teams were scouring rubble for survivors, with 222 people confirmed dead, 843 people injured and 28 missing, Nugroho said.Tsunamis triggered by volcanic eruptions are relatively rare, caused by the sudden displacement of water or "slope failure", according to the International Tsunami Information Centre.Unlike those triggered by earthquakes, they give authorities no time to warn residents of the impending threat.The destructive wave left a trail of uprooted trees and debris strewn across beaches. A tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber and rubble was dragged inland at Carita beach, a popular spot for day-trippers on the west coast of Java.Photographer Oystein Andersen described how he was caught up in the disaster while on the beach taking photos of Anak Krakatoa."I suddenly saw a big wave," he wrote on his Facebook page."I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20 meters inland. [The] next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it."Asep Perangkat, who fled Carita beach Saturday night, said he was with his family when the wave surged through Carita, carving a swathe of destruction. "Cars were dragged about 10 metres and so were containers," Perangkat told AFP."Buildings on the edge of the beach were destroyed, trees and electric poles fell to the ground.In Lampung province, on the other side of the strait, Lutfi Al Rasyid said he fled the beach in Kalianda city, fearing for his life.