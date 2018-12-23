Head of UN monitors arrives in Yemen’s rebel-held Sanaa

The head of the UN team tasked with monitoring a fragile cease-fire in Yemen's port city of Hodeida arrived in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on Sunday, an AFP photographer said.



Retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert is heading a joint committee including members of the government and the Huthi rebels, in charge of monitoring a truce in the Red Sea city and its surroundings.



Cammaert was greeted by the head of the Huthi delegation, Ali al-Mushki, and a number of other members of the UN team at Sanaa international airport.



He is making a stop in Sanaa before heading to Hodeida, a lifeline port city that serves as the entry point for the majority of imports to war-torn Yemen, a UN official said.



On Saturday, Cammaert arrived in Aden where he held talks with Yemen government officials.



During those talks he urged Yemeni leaders and the Saudi-led coalition backing the loyalists to uphold the cease-fire that came into effect last week, said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.



He also "sought their commitment and cooperation to secure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid," said Dujarric, adding that Cammaert will "convey similar messages" to the Huthis in Sanaa.



On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the deployment of observers to Hodeida, which is held by the rebels and has been subjected to an offensive by pro-government forces.



Both the government and the rebels backed the resolution on Friday.



Rebel negotiator Mohammed Abdelsalam said it marked "an important step towards stopping the aggression and lifting the blockade."



He was referring to the Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in 2015 and imposed a blockade on Yemeni waters and airports.



The internationally-recognized government, in turn, reaffirmed in a statement its "commitment [to respect] the agreement" reached in Sweden and endorsed by the UN resolution.



It pledged to work "in a positive spirit" with UN envoy Martin Griffiths towards a lasting political agreement to end the war.



A halt to fighting in the strategic port city follows intense diplomatic efforts which culminated in peace talks earlier this month in Sweden, where the warring parties agreed to the truce which came into force on Tuesday.



The cease-fire remained shaky, however, with both sides accusing each other of violations in Hodeida province.





