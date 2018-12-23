Canada will pay for its bad behavior

Canada is taking a tougher stance. On one hand, its Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Friday called for the immediate release of two Canadians lawfully detained in China. On the other hand, she claimed that "Canada is conducting a fair, unbiased and transparent legal proceeding with respect to Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer; Canada respects its international commitments, including by honoring its extradition treaty with the US." Canada will seek further support from its allies in the coming days, said Freeland on Saturday.



So far, only the US and UK have backed Canada's position. The EU issued a statement saying that China's act "raises concerns about legitimate research and business practices in China." But major EU member states have not yet made any public statements.



Canada's attempts to resolve a conflict with China by roping in its allies will never work.



The arrest of Meng enjoyed no popular support in the global business community. The suddenness and concerns aroused by Meng far outdistance those raised by the detentions of the two Canadians. Canada and its allies can never twist the truth.



Based on US malfeasance over time, a general judgment can be made that the arrest of Meng is Washington's and Ottawa's political persecution with their well-developed legal weapons. The US and Canada have joined hands to break the crucial boundary between the international business game and geopolitical struggle.



The two Canadians were investigated in accordance with Chinese laws and they enjoyed exactly the same rights as other foreigners. No evidence has shown any unfair treatment. China's consistent legal practices of safeguarding national security have not changed.



Every time China legally detains citizens of Western countries, Western media unexceptionally report the event as a violation of human rights and the rule of law. Such scenes may continue until Western countries show more respect for China's laws.



China's attitude toward foreigners is highly solid, even in the current circumstances. The arrest of two Canadians won't change such an attitude, and international society, including Western countries, are quite clear about that. The US, Canada and their allies want to add pressure on China by promoting the idea that China's business environment could be deteriorating.



It remains uncertain what the US and its allies will do next. Will the US attack more Chinese enterprises? Will it normalize the arrest of executives as means of suppression? Will it ask more allies to cooperate with extradition? Will Washington use the same means to cope with competitors from other countries and regions? These questions remain unknown.



If the US requests Canada extradite more executives from other Chinese companies, will Canada and other US allies do as they are told?



Canada's foreign minister, please answer these questions and predict how other allies will react.



Canada is an accomplice in the US violation of the international business order. While claiming devotion and innocence in defending the rule of law, it is taking unreasonable and unscrupulous actions against China. Canada certainly will pay for this.



Canada will never get sincere support from international society. No country is so foolish as to not understand the real situation.



China's diplomatic wisdom will be tested after the Huawei case. China should neither overreact, nor be soft in counterattacking the most active countries of the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance, namely Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US. China will make Canada pay the price if it extradites Meng to the US so as to demonstrate to the world the cost of helping Washington harm China.

