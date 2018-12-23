No mandatory State ownership for non-agricultural construction land in China: draft

It will no longer be mandatory for non-agricultural construction land in China to be "State-owned," the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



The draft amendments to the Law on Land Management and to the Law on Urban Real Estate Management, which were submitted to the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress for review on Sunday, have deleted current provisions that land for non-agricultural construction must be State-owned or be original collective land taken over as State-owned, the report said.



If the overall plan for the use of land is for industrial, commercial or other operational purposes, and the collective construction land is legally registered, the landowners are allowed to assign the ownership of the land to companies or individuals through such means as transfers or leases, it said.





