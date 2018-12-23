Body Worlds exhibition held at Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland

Photo taken on Dec. 21, 2018 shows an exhibited body specimen at the Body Worlds exhibition at the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. The Body Worlds exhibition displays dissected human bodies and animals. It was first presented in Tokyo in 1995.(Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors look at a skeleton at the Body Worlds exhibition at the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 21, 2018. The Body Worlds exhibition displays dissected human bodies and animals. It was first presented in Tokyo in 1995. (Photo:Xinhua)

The body of a footballer is seen at the Body Worlds exhibition at the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland, on Dec. 21, 2018. The Body Worlds exhibition displays dissected human bodies and animals. It was first presented in Tokyo in 1995. (Photo:Xinhua)