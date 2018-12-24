Coach Langer backs Marsh ahead of Boxing Day Test

Mitchell Marsh is likely to be recalled for the Boxing Day Test against India after coach Justin Langer endorsed the all-­rounder's potential value on a pitch that tends to test the ­bowlers.



The hosts are yet to announce their playing XI but Peter Handscomb's middle ­order position looked in jeopardy ­after Langer backed Marsh who missed the first two Tests of the four-match series currently level at 1-1.



"In a perfectly balanced side, you've got someone who can bowl some overs," Langer told reporters on Monday. "And Mitch becomes an attractive commodity on a wicket unlike Adelaide and Perth... although there's a bit of moisture in it, we also know the history of it."



No.5 Handscomb has managed 68 runs in four innings against India.



Forecast for warm weather and only three days' gap before the final Test in Sydney also means Australia would be extra careful about managing the workload of their frontline pacemen.



"Our fast bowlers have been lucky. We've bowled less overs than India's bowlers at the moment, particularly [Jasprit] Bumrah, and that's an important part of the series," Langer said.



"We're always looking at how we're trying to manage it.



"In this instance, this is the only test we're thinking about. But we're always aware that there's two back-to-back test matches, which is tough."



