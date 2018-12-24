Chinese parents must give our children a school-play balance

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

A recent opinion article in the Global Times titled "Don't let parental anxiety influence our children's future" got me thinking."Our child will attend the first grade of primary school for the first time. During this time, we parents should communicate better with our children, spend more time reading and writing with them, or even just take them out to Shanghai's many museums - all which are better than wasting half of our monthly incomes by forcing them to attend after-school and weekend courses," the writer concludes.When my own little girl was in preschool, I had a similar opinion, but after she went to primary school my opinion changed. Anxiety can be a good teacher for children as well as parents in learning how to deal with our pressures.When you feel anxious about something, usually you desire to do something to make things better. So I use my anxiety in a positive way. As a parent, I found primary school life totally different from kindergarten, as the older age group was far more demanding. Children in primary school need to get good scores so that they can climb the academic ladder, which can place anxiety on them as well as us.Whenever I meet new parents, we always share our children's educational experiences with each other: "How about your kid's recent exam results?" "How many extra-curricular classes do your children have?" "How much does this class cost?"But when parents discuss these same topics with our children, it can be a great chance for them to learn about societal pressures that they will face as they grow older. We must try to accustom ourselves to this environment.For instance, my daughter studied piano for many years throughout kindergarten, but upon entering the second grade in primary school, she did her homework so slowly that there was no longer any time for her to practice the piano. At first I thought it was a matter of personal ability, but later I found she was just too exhausted from school.So I told her that if she could no longer keep up with her schoolwork, I would stop paying for her piano lessons. She finally accepted that hobbies - like homework - need to be done everyday, and done well. We turned her pressure into power, and now she is very passionate about music. This experience also improved our mother-daughter communications, especially when we encounter differing opinions.Children who attend extra-curricular classes after school and on weekends can learn and experience more, and despite the extra stress and exhaustion, I believe this will toughen them up and also make them smarter. One Singaporean family I know here in Shanghai have two daughters who both attend many extra-curricular lessons. The elder daughter is the same age as my own daughter, however I have noticed that her logical abilities are far superior to my daughter's, perhaps due to taking all these extra classes.That said, I really do feel that they are taking too many lessons, and I just can't bear to make my daughter do the same. We can push our children to pursue high scores, but we must never forget that this could also have a downside.A friend of mine attended a university lecture recently about how to help college graduates regain their courage in society. Some Chinese university graduates have a good education but still can't find a good job simply because they lack confidence - my guess is maybe because they had too much parental pressure and protection during childhood. Extra-curricular lessons might benefit your child, but too many supplementary lessons may also result in some negative psychological effects.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.