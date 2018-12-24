Minmetals unit launches raw materials project for new-energy battery sector

A subsidiary of China Minmetals Corp, one of the country's top miners, launched the first phase of a new-energy battery raw materials project in top steelmaking city Tangshan in North China's Hebei Province, in an effort to extend the supply chain of its nickel mine in Papua New Guinea.



The project is part of China's push to safeguard new materials resources amid booming demand for batteries.



China Metallurgical Group Corp (MCC), which merged with Minmetals in 2015, said the project will churn out 40,000 tons of nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) hydroxides, a key raw ingredient for lithium-ion batteries, and 20 tons of high-purity scandium oxide per annum in phase I, according to a company statement on Monday.



The two products are widely used in new-energy vehicles, as well as the energy storage and power generation sectors.



"[The project] is a breakthrough in creating a complete supply chain from mining to full vehicle assembly... and the company will seize the opportunity of new-energy development to upgrade raw materials from Papua New Guinea," Zong Shaoxing, chairman at MCC's new material branch, said in the statement.



Minmetals has access to 140 million tons of nickel-cobalt resources in Papua New Guinea and the equivalent of 1.6 million tons of lithium carbonate at the Yiliping salt lake in northwestern China.



The project, located in the port region of Tangshan, will cost more than 4 billion yuan ($579.84 million) for two phases of development, and it will produce a total of 60,000 tons of NCM hydroxides and 40 tons of scandium oxide every year.



China's leading electric vehicle maker, BYD Co also participated in the project, according to the statement.



The company did not disclose a detailed plan for the second stage of the project, but said it will "carry out investment and construction based on market trends and the production situation of the first phase."





