US radar plan threatens China

The US Department of ­Defense is considering deploying new homeland defense radars in Japan from October 2023, prompting a Chinese analyst to suggest the move might pose a major threat to China's national security.



The Pentagon, which has yet to decide where to set up the radars, is having talks with the Japanese government, Jiji Press reported Monday.



The report also suggested that the new radar system will be more powerful than the TPY-2 radars already deployed in Aomori and Kyoto prefectures in Japan.



They will be able to not only precisely track long-range ballistic missiles but recognize decoy warheads and analyze ­results of missile intercept operations, the report said.



"Although the location for the radars has yet to be unveiled, it is likely to be deployed on the Ryukyu Islands as the radar systems in Aomori and Kyoto ­cover northern and central ­Japan," Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Monday.



The Ryukyu Islands are a chain of islands that stretch southwest from Japan's most southwesterly main island Kyushu to China's Taiwan.



"If it is to be deployed on the Ryukyu Islands, the system will pose a major threat to China's national security, as the radar system covers a radius of more than 5,000 kilometers," Song said.



The deployment of radar systems in Aomori and Kyoto sparked protests calling for the removal of the US equipment.



The US also announced earlier this month it will deploy a homeland defense radar system in Hawaii, saying it wanted a seamless homeland missile defense posture in the Pacific.



Japan often uses the missile threat from North Korea and defense against China as excuses to boost its own national defense, Song said.



The Japanese Defense Ministry requested a record-high budget of about 5.3 trillion yen ($47.75 billion) for the next fiscal year starting in April, including refitting two flattop destroyers into aircraft carriers.



Japan's domestic critics say it would give Japan a strike ­capability in violation of its ­pacific constitution which explicitly outlaws the use of force to settle disputes.



"Japan will continue to work with its major ally the US as they have a common interest in constraining both China and Russia," Song said. "To do so, they will trade not only information but also equipment."



