Shanghai to open new duty-free store downtown

A new duty-free store will be opened in downtown Shanghai in 2019, according to the local authority. The location has already been decided, Shanghai Morning Post reported Monday.



Local consumers who plan on leaving the country will be able to buy goods at the store before they travel.



CNSC duty-free shop in Jing'an district of Shanghai which opened in 2016, currently only allows Chinese travelers to use their passports to purchase limited goods within 180 days after entering China.



According to the authority, this new store will introduce competitiveness to Shanghai's purchasing power.



In 2018, the sales volume of duty-free stores at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Pudong International Airport exceeded 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion).

