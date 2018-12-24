Schools to strengthen safety management

Shanghai's educational authority now requires all administrative departments in each district's primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and vocational schools to strengthen their safety management in order to ensure the safety of faculty and students, Xinmin Evening News reported Monday.



All district schools should carry out overall inspections covering school buses, schoolhouses, network security, hazardous chemicals, fire and gas. Potential hazards should be dealt with immediately.



Departments are required to cooperate with local public safety and transportation authorities to strengthen security and traffic order around schools. Schools should also strengthen their prevention of infectious diseases.



Departments are required to announce the hot line numbers of local psychological counseling centers. Schools should pay close attention to students who may have potential mental problems.

