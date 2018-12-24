Bloggers rake in $3.9b

Influential bloggers pocketed more than 26.8 billion yuan ($3.89 billion) this year on China's leading social media platform Sina Weibo, which empowers users to turn their popularity into cash with paid partnerships and subscriptions.



E-commerce is the top cash cow for influential Weibo bloggers, generating 25.4 billion yuan in 2018, up 36 percent year-on-year, Weibo CEO Wang Gaofei said at the company's annual V Influence Summit.



Six popular online stores on Weibo each grossed more than 100 million yuan in revenue via Weibo during the annual Double 11 online shopping spree holiday on November 11, up from four stores last year.



Celebrity endorsements and paid subscriptions raised 1.2 billion yuan and 240 million yuan, respectively, for influential bloggers.

