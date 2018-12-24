Tesla reduces prices

Tesla Inc has slashed prices on its Model 3 electric car in China.



According to the California-based electric carmaker's Chinese website, prices of certain Model 3 cars were cut by up to 7.6 percent. The starting price for a Model 3 in China now is 499,000 yuan ($72,000).



It was the third time in the past two months that Tesla adjusted its prices in China. In November, the company cut the prices of its Model X and Model S cars by 12 to 26 percent.



Tesla at the time said it was "absorbing a significant part of the tariff to help make cars more affordable for customers in China."

