Digital economy expands

China's digital economy accounted for a bigger share of GDP in the first half of this year, with room for further improvement, a report showed.
The digital economy was estimated at 16 trillion yuan ($2.32 trillion), according to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
.
The CAICT said the figure was equivalent to 38.2 percent of GDP, up from 32.9 percent in 2017.
In the face of looming downward pressures, China has resorted to an emerging, fast-expanding digital economy for new growth momentum.
There has been booming growth in areas including e-commerce and mobile payments, as well as technological innovation in traditional industries.
China's digital economy still faces imbalances, the report said.
Compared with the tech-savvy services sector, agriculture and secondary industries have huge room for improvement in digitalization, and gaps are wide among different regions, CAICT researcher Lu Chuncong said.