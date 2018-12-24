Indonesian tsunami death toll rises to 373

Dozens of filled body bags were hauled away from buildings flattened by Indonesia's volcano-triggered tsunami on Monday, as search teams pushed on with the grim hunt for corpses - and victims who may still be trapped alive under the rubble.
At least 373 people were killed by Saturday night's disaster and that toll was expected to rise. Five Taiwan residents were among those who have been reported missing, according to China Central Television.
Rescue teams used their bare hands, diggers and other heavy equipment to haul debris from the stricken area around the Sunda Strait, as thousands were evacuated to higher ground.
Experts warned that more deadly waves could slam the devastated region, as questions swirled over why the killer wave caught a disaster-prone country's monitors completely off guard.
The powerful tsunami swept over popular beaches on southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java and inundated tourist hotels and coastal settlements.
More than 1,000 people were injured and the death toll "will continue to rise," said disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.
Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave that left a tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber and rubble at Carita beach, a popular spot for day-trippers on the west coast of Java.
Beachside cottages at one resort were flattened while the dining room's mud-caked floor was strewn with smashed chairs and tables, utensils and spilled cups of ice cream.
In the lobby, a Christmas
tree remained standing, surrounded by fallen holiday ornaments and toppled-over flower pots.
"The military and police are searching the ruins to see if we can find more victims," said Dody Ruswandi, a senior official at the disaster agency, adding that the rescue effort was likely to last a week.
Indonesia's disaster agency initially said there was "no tsunami threat" even as the wave crashed ashore.
It was later forced to issue a correction and an apology as it pointed to the area's lack of early warning systems.
"Signs that a tsunami was coming weren't detected and so people did not have time to evacuate," the agency's Nugroho said on Twitter.
Unlike those caused by earthquakes, which usually trigger alert systems, volcano-triggered tsunamis give authorities very little time to warn residents of the impending threat.
Experts say Saturday's disaster was most likely caused by a moderate eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano in the Sunda Strait that triggered either a large and very fast moving flow of molten rock into the sea or a sudden and massive submarine landslide - both would displace large amounts of water, resulting in a tsunami.
The evidence so far suggested that a section of the volcano collapsed and slid into the ocean, triggering a tsunami, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia's meteorological agency.
It was the third major natural disaster to strike Indonesia in the space of six months, following a series of powerful earthquakes on the island of Lombok in July and August and a quake-tsunami in September that killed around 2,200 people in Palu on Sulawesi island, with thousands more and presumed dead.