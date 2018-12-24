China, US moving in correct direction in talks to resolve trade war: AmCham chair

William Zarit Photo: Chen Qingqing/GT









China and the US should continue working out their differences through the 90-day trade truce and come out with some agreements which will keep the two sides from implementing more tariffs, said William Zarit, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China.



American executives are in general pleased that there is a cessation of tariff hikes, as three-quarters of the chamber's member companies had been negatively affected by the US tariffs and two-thirds of member companies had been affected by the Chinese tariffs, Zarit told the Global Times in a recent interview.



China and the US recently announced a ceasefire in their months-long trade dispute, with the US suspending the implementation of tariff increases, which had been scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2019, for a 90-day period during which the talks will take place.



The tariffs had been scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent on a range of Chinese goods.



"I think that the Chinese leadership is very intelligent and is very focused," Zarit said, noting that the two sides will come up with some kind of agreement after this 90-day truce, which is the priority for now.



"These other things at this point, I believe, should be considered as noise," he added.



China and the US exchanged ideas on issues over the trade imbalance and intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, which signaled new progress, during a vice ministerial-level call on Friday, according to the Ministry of Commerce.



For Zarit, the trade deficit is one of the issues that is more easily dealt with, while negotiations need to go deeper to include matters such as economic policies and IPR.



"China has made excellent progress over the last 20 years protecting IPR. It's still not perfect, but they have made excellent progress," Zarit said.



The chairman said he hopes that China and the US have got through the worst time, and there are some other areas where the two countries need to cooperate, outside of economic policy questions.



"The leadership knows this very well… I'm hoping that we can solve a lot of these economic problems and continue to address the other problems like the environment, health care, energy and peace," he added.



