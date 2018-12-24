JD founder criticized back home

Richard Liu Qiangdong, CEO of JD.com, raises his arms to celebrate the IPO for his company at the NASDAQ exchange in 2014. Photo: IC

The sexual assault case revolving around the founder of e-commerce giant JD.com Richard Liu Qiangdong sparked wide online discussion about the ethics of extramarital affairs after it was announced Liu will not be charged with rape.Liu won't face charges over a rape accusation by a Chinese college student in Minnesota, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement on Friday, noting that it was because there was "profound evidentiary problems."Liu apologized on Sina Weibo on Saturday admitting his behavior had caused huge damage to his family and wife. "I confessed to her at my first opportunity, hoping she could receive my sincere apology. I will try my best to make up for the trauma brought to my family and take my responsibility as a husband again."Liu was arrested in Minneapolis in August but was released 18 hours later without posting bail and returned to China.A comment piece by China Women's News, which is affiliated with All-China Women's Federation, on Saturday claimed that even though Liu won't face rape charges, his behavior is a moral stain on his wife and the reputation of his company."As a public figure, Liu should have a higher requirement on his own words and deeds. Liu got off fine this time, but we hope that he doesn't act as if nothing happened," the comment reads.Contrary to the comment of the newspaper, Li Guoqing, co-founder of China e-commerce platform Dangdang.com, wrote on his Sina Weibo account Sunday that Liu's experience was a "good deal."Li wrote that what Liu did was not sexual assault, only extramarital sex, thus it has minor damage on shareholders and employees; it's not an extramarital affair, only sex, thus is has minor damage on his wife; it's also not prostitution, thus it has minor impact on society.His comment sparked wide condemnation on Weibo and was also strongly slammed by Dangdang.com on Monday. The platform said in a statement that Li has taken a leave of absence from his management position, and that his comment is purely a personal view and the platform has asked Li to delete the Dangdang.com logo from his personal Weibo account."The advocation of extramarital sex as harmless challenges the bottom line of morality," another comment by China Women's News on Monday read in a rebuke of Li's comment. "The married should be loyal to marriage. His defense of extramarital sex represents his serious problem of legal sense and morality."The two comments by Li and China Women's News respectively represent two different values which exist in Chinese society, Peng Xiaohui, a sexologist at Central China Normal University, told the Global Times.The Chinese public's tolerance of extramarital affairs is growing due to high pressure and a gradually loosening social background, but it is a taboo to advocate extramarital affairs publicly as it is not the mainstream value of the country, Peng noted.