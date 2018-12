Indonesian President Joko Widodo walks by the beach in Carita, Banten province, two days after a tsunami - caused by activity at a volcano known as the "child" of Krakatoa - hit the west coast of Indonesia's Java island. Indonesian rescuers raced to find survivors on Monday after a volcano-triggered tsunami killed at least 373 people, with experts warning the devastated region could be slammed by more deadly waves. Photo: AFP