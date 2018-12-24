Xi sends condolences to Indonesia counterpart over deadly tsunami

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo over a deadly tsunami that hit the coastal areas of Sunda Strait over the weekend.



In his message, Xi said that he was shocked at the news of the Tsunami, which has caused heavy casualties and huge property loss.



On behalf of the Chinese government and the people, and in his own name, Xi offered deep condolences to the president and to the bereaved families, and expressed deep sympathy for those injured as well as the residents in the affected areas.



Indonesia is a friendly neighbor of China, said Xi, adding the Chinese people feel the pain of the Indonesian people at this time.



Xi also expressed the belief that under the strong leadership of Widodo and the Indonesian government, the Indonesian people will overcome difficulty and rebuild their homes before long.

