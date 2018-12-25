"Chinese Manhattan" releases 2019 coupon book to attract foot traffic

Downtown Flushing in New York City's borough of Queens has released the 2019 coupon book to boost foot traffic to the bustling center of commerce, transportation and finance, sometimes known as "Chinese Manhattan."



The coupon book, issued by the Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District (Flushing BID), offers exclusive discounts at more than 60 businesses, from restaurants to retailers, beauty services to professional services located in downtown Flushing where the majority of the population are of Chinese origin. The discounts start on Jan. 7, 2019 until June 30, 2019.



A total of 10,000 copies of the coupon book will be distributed through Flushing BID partnership with local businesses, civic organizations and community partners, such as Flushing Town Hall, Queens Botanical Garden, hotels and travel agencies.



Flushing BID is a non-profit organization formed in September 2003 by property owners, businesses, residents and community leaders with a stake in the downtown Flushing community. It is the 45th BID created in New York City.

